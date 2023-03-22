27-9

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

49 (KenPom) March 18, 2023

6:00 PM CT

Video: ESPN2

Radio: WLAC 1510 AM / WNRQ 98.3 FM(Affiliates)

22-14

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

80 (KenPom)

After erasing an eight-point deficit in the final minute to beat Michigan on Saturday, Vanderbilt is back to Memorial Gym tonight for the quarterfinals of the NIT. Win one more, and the Commodores will head to Las Vegas for the NIT Final Four.

UAB is tonight’s opponent, and the Blazers have beaten two previous Vanderbilt opponents to get here in Southern Miss and Morehead State. The Blazers are coached by Andy Kennedy, whom you probably remember as the former Ole Miss coach. I’m just saying, UAB has been ranked 51 and 49 in KenPom the last two seasons while Ole Miss has ranked 108 and 118, so bangup job, guys.