Good morning.

Vanderbilt’s NIT run continues tonight with a quarterfinal game against UAB at 6:00 PM CT at Memorial Gym. UAB is coached by Andy Kennedy, who I am sure is laughing at the fact that Ole Miss already fired the guy they hired to replace him. This should be fun, and if the Commodores win it’s on to Las Vegas for the NIT Final Four. (Note: If this does happen expect a rant next week about the NIT Final Four not being in Madison Square Garden.)

Vanderbilt men’s golf didn’t win, coming in third at the Linger Longer Invitational after winning its previous three tournaments. That’s fine, at this point I just care about the program getting its first national title.

Lacrosse lost 15-14 to Towson on Tuesday.

Baseball’s game last night against Lipscomb was called off due to weather and won’t be made up.

Football will hold two scrimmages open to the public this spring, the first coming this Saturday at Ensworth. Also, Clark Lea had media availability after yesterday’s practice:

Sports on TV

All times Central.

6:30 PM: NBA: Warriors at Mavericks (ESPN)

7:00 PM: NHL: Penguins at Avalanche (TNT)

8:00 PM: NIT: Cincinnati at Utah Valley (ESPN2)

9:00 PM: NBA: Suns at Lakers (ESPN)

9:30 PM: NHL: Coyotes at Oilers (TNT)

Scoreboard

NIT: North Texas 65, Oklahoma State 59 ... Wisconsin 61, Oregon 58.

NBA: Magic 122, Wizards 112 ... Hawks 129, Pistons 107 ... Cavaliers 115, Nets 109 ... Pelicans 119, Spurs 84 ... Celtics 132, Kings 109 ... Thunder 101, Clippers 100.

NHL: Bruins 2, Senators 1 ... Predators 7, Sabres 3 ... Canadiens 3, Lightning 2 ... Hurricanes 3, Rangers 2 ... Wild 2, Devils 1 ... Flyers 6, Panthers 3 ... Blue Jackets 7, Capitals 6 ... Islanders 7, Maple Leafs 2 ... Red Wings 3, Blues 2 ... Jets 2, Coyotes 1 ... Kraken 5, Stars 4 ... Flames 5, Ducks 1 ... Golden Knights 4, Canucks 3.