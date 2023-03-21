Tuesday Game Thread: vs. The David Lipscomb Improperly Pluralized Bisons

‘23 Record: 7-13 (2-1 ASUN).

Do you really want me to spend a lot of time telling you how it’s gone for a 7-13 ASUN team?

Okay. They actually opened the season in surprising fashion, taking 2 of 3 from the Notre Dame Diamond Jesi. The also took 2 of 3 from perennial Vanderbilt midweek opponent the UIC Flames. Then they lost 11 straight. Finally, they took 2 of three from Jacksonville (not the Jaguars). What does that tell us? Nothing much. Just don’t take them lightly and we’ll be fine.

Player to Watch: #21 Jr. OF Alex “Sophia” Vergara (.338/.442/.646 with 5 2B, 0 3B, 5 HR, and 13 RBI). The Bisons offense is hardly a stampede, as Al Bundy’s hot wife from that Modern Family show is the only starter batting north of .300.

Anchor of Gold Tiger Beat Hottest Pitcher: #15 Grad LHP Noah “Homer Thompson of Terror Lake” Thompson (3-1, 1.31 ERA). He tossed 8 IP on Sunday, so we do not need to worry about facing him today.

On the Mound

Tuesday @ 6:00pm CT on ESPN+

¯\_(ツ)_/¯, though last Tuesday, we went with #36 Vanderbilt Jr. RHP Grayson “Gitmo” Moore (0-0; 5.02 ERA)

#98 Vanderbilt So. RHP Greysen “Billy Beer” Carter (1-0; 2.79 ERA)

vs. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯, though last Tuesday, Lipscomb went with #15 Grad LHP Noah “Homer Thompson of Terror Lake” Thompson (3-1, 1.31 ERA). Of course, quite literally none of their pitchers tossed more than an inning in that 10-0 loss to the Chuggers, so I’d expect another Johnny Wholestaff, and see note above as to why I do not expect Thompson to throw even an inning tonight.

Oh, and go to this game if you’re in town. It’s for a good cause:

The Lineup

See you in the comments.