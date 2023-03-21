 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Baseball sweeps defending National Champ Ole Miss. Basketball wins an NIT comeback thriller over Michigan. Pretty nice weekend we've got going on here.

Tuesday Game Thread: vs. The David Lipscomb Improperly Pluralized Bisons

6 pm CT on SECN+.

By Andrew VU '04
Syndication: The Tennessean
The only thing that comes up that’s even tangentially relevant when I typed “Lipscomb Bisons” into the image search.
Eldred Reaney / The Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC

‘23 Record: 7-13 (2-1 ASUN).

Do you really want me to spend a lot of time telling you how it’s gone for a 7-13 ASUN team?

Okay. They actually opened the season in surprising fashion, taking 2 of 3 from the Notre Dame Diamond Jesi. The also took 2 of 3 from perennial Vanderbilt midweek opponent the UIC Flames. Then they lost 11 straight. Finally, they took 2 of three from Jacksonville (not the Jaguars). What does that tell us? Nothing much. Just don’t take them lightly and we’ll be fine.

Player to Watch: #21 Jr. OF Alex “Sophia” Vergara (.338/.442/.646 with 5 2B, 0 3B, 5 HR, and 13 RBI). The Bisons offense is hardly a stampede, as Al Bundy’s hot wife from that Modern Family show is the only starter batting north of .300.

Anchor of Gold Tiger Beat Hottest Pitcher: #15 Grad LHP Noah “Homer Thompson of Terror Lake” Thompson (3-1, 1.31 ERA). He tossed 8 IP on Sunday, so we do not need to worry about facing him today.

On the Mound

Tuesday @ 6:00pm CT on ESPN+

¯\_(ツ)_/¯, though last Tuesday, we went with #36 Vanderbilt Jr. RHP Grayson “Gitmo” Moore (0-0; 5.02 ERA)

#98 Vanderbilt So. RHP Greysen “Billy Beer” Carter (1-0; 2.79 ERA)

vs. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯, though last Tuesday, Lipscomb went with #15 Grad LHP Noah “Homer Thompson of Terror Lake” Thompson (3-1, 1.31 ERA). Of course, quite literally none of their pitchers tossed more than an inning in that 10-0 loss to the Chuggers, so I’d expect another Johnny Wholestaff, and see note above as to why I do not expect Thompson to throw even an inning tonight.

Oh, and go to this game if you’re in town. It’s for a good cause:

The Lineup

See you in the comments.

