Vanderbilt’s SEC Tournament seeding scenarios entering Saturday

Well, one thing we know for certain: Vanderbilt, for the first time since 2017, will not being playing in the SEC Tournament’s Wednesday night opening round.

They might not have to play on Thursday, either. And the worst-case scenario? Vanderbilt is the 6-seed.

Actually, a Vanderbilt loss on Saturday will guarantee them the 6-seed. Vanderbilt is currently tied with Missouri in the standings, but lost to the Tigers; they’re a game ahead of Auburn, and won the only meeting between the two. A three-way tie amongst Vanderbilt, Missouri, and Auburn would be settled by records against the top seed (Alabama) working their way down; Missouri went 1-0 against both of Kentucky and Tennessee, while Vanderbilt split with both, and Auburn would be 1-1 against Tennessee in that scenario; that tie would be broken by Auburn’s 0-1 record against Kentucky.

And if Vanderbilt wins? Well, that’s where things get fun! Kentucky and Tennessee are both a game ahead of the Tigers and Commodores in the standings; a combination of a Vanderbilt win and losses by the other three would make Vanderbilt the 4-seed. A three-way tie amongst Kentucky, Vanderbilt, and Missouri would end with Missouri as the 4-seed, Kentucky the 5, and Vanderbilt the 6; a three-way tie amongst Tennessee, Vanderbilt, and Missouri would have Missouri as the 4, Tennessee as the 5, and Vanderbilt as the 6. A four-way tie would have Missouri as the 3, Kentucky the 4, Vanderbilt the 5, and Tennessee the 6.

That pretty much ends the scenarios for Vanderbilt. For everyone else: