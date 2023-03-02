Good morning.

Vanderbilt men’s tennis opens SEC play today hosting Arkansas at 4:00 PM CT. There’s actually a live stream? I hadn’t seen one for the women’s team earlier this year but maybe we’re doing it for SEC matches.

The women’s basketball team ended its season yesterday with a 77-70 loss to Texas A&M in the opening round of the SEC Tournament. The Commodores finish with a 12-19 record (I’m just assuming they’re not getting an invite to the WNIT with that record.)

Women’s golf shot 9-over par in the final round of the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate to finish in eighth place for the tournament.

In non-Vanderbilt news, the real Championship Week begins today. The Sun Belt has a game at 11:30 AM, and the MVC has a game at noon. All hail single-site conference tournaments that play games during work hours.

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

1:00 PM: PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational, First Round (Golf Channel)

6:30 PM: NBA: 76ers at Mavericks (TNT)

9:00 PM: NBA: Clippers at Warriors (TNT)

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: Alabama 90, Auburn 85 ... Missouri 81, LSU 76.

SEC Baseball: Tennessee 8, Charleston Southern 2 ... Ole Miss 4, Louisiana Tech 3 ... Arkansas 10, Illinois State 9 ... Jacksonville 10, Florida 8 ... Auburn 18, FAMU 8.

SEC Women’s Basketball: Kentucky 72, Florida 57.

NBA: Suns 105, Hornets 91 ... Bulls 117, Pistons 115 ... Celtics 117, Cavaliers 113 ... 76ers 119, Heat 96 ... Knicks 142, Nets 118 ... Grizzlies 113, Rockets 99 ... Bucks 139, Magic 117 ... Lakers 123, Thunder 117 ... Pelicans 121, Trail Blazers 110.

NHL: Rangers 3, Flyers 2 ... Oilers 5, Maple Leafs 2 ... Stars 4, Coyotes 2 ... Devils 7, Avalanche 5 ... Capitals 3, Ducks 2 ... Golden Knights 3, Hurricanes 2.