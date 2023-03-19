Vanderbilt Baseball Mail Bag #3: Call For Submissions

All I can say after this weekend is wow. After having our offense frustrate us throughout most of out of conference play, the Diamond Dores looked ready to take of all comers with a SEC Conference opening series sweep of the Secession Sandinistas of Ole Miss. Oh, and they happened to be the defending National Champions, ranked #3, with a frighteningly good offense. Safe to say if this is the Diamond Dore team we get for the rest of 2023, we should be ecstatic.

Our boys were strong in all phases of the game. Pitching held a team averaging nearly 10 runs per game to 1.33 this series. Dominant. Not only was the defense error-free, they made gold glove worthy plays all weekend. Dominant. Oh, and on offense? We came in this series slashing .254/.365/.425. After the sweep, we’re .267/.374/.451. We had 19 HR through 18 games, then added 7 HR in the series. I mean, the series score was 27-4... and we only trailed for 2 innings all weekend.

The Dores are 3-0 in SEC play.

Ole Piss is 0-3.

Next week? Well...

*Note: Clanga has already lost the series to Kentucky. In baseball. The state of Mississippi is currently 0-5 in the SEC. — Andrew VU '04 (@AndrewVU041) March 19, 2023

*Note: I will add in some questions from the previous call for submissions in this week’s answers, as I was unable to finish them before this series started.

Anyway, I assume you have questions.

This is a BASEBALL mailbag, so limit your questions to Vanderbilt baseball, SEC baseball, college baseball, or Vanderbilt baseball alums in the pros like Tony Kemp. Post your questions here in the comments and I’ll answer them in a post this week. I will collate the best of said emails/questions in the comments, and cull ones that deal with the same topic (so we don’t have to repeat ourselves multiple times weekly). All Anchor of Gold community guidelines apply to the questions. Our basic rule is “don’t be the worst.” Chuggers fans violate this like it’s their birth right. Mike Papi, Luke Smith, and Ton “The Calf” Vitello are human garbage.

*Note: Questions about other SEC baseball teams are welcome, too. I just won’t know as much about them, and will likely respond with juvenile, biased trash talk.