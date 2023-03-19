Good morning.

Well, Vanderbilt bowling didn’t have the greatest day on Saturday at the Music City Classic, falling into third place — good enough to make it to the final round and compete for a championship on Sunday, but not well enough to keep hated rival McKendree from being the top seed. Things will get going on Sunday at 8:55 AM CT. This will be the Commodores’ last tournament before next week’s Southland Championship and the NCAA Championships to follow.

Yesterday, baseball finished off a three-game woodshedding of third-ranked Ole Miss, winning by a combined score of 27-4 including yesterday’s 7-2 showing. Vanderbilt is now 16-5 and off to a 3-0 start in the SEC, and we’re a lot less concerned about the team than we were, well, last week.

Basketball kept its season alive by erasing a 65-57 deficit in the final minute of the game to beat Michigan 66-65. The Commodores will play again on either Tuesday or Wednesday and will host the winner of today’s game between Morehead State and UAB.

Men’s tennis lost to Florida on Saturday before beating Butler in a second match; the former puts them at 1-4 in the SEC.

Women’s tennis travels to South Carolina today for a noon CT matchup with the Gamecocks. Men’s golf opens the three-day Linger Longer Invitational in Eatonton, Georgia today.

Kentucky vs. Kansas State (1:40 PM CT, CBS): Kansas State +3, Under 144.5

All times Central. SEC baseball schedule here.

12:00 PM: PGA Tour: Valspar Championship, Final Round (Golf Channel)

12:00 PM: MLB Spring Training: Astros at Marlins (MLB Network)

1:00 PM: PGA Tour: Valspar Championship, Final Round (NBC)

1:00 PM: NHL: Capitals at Wild (NHL Network)

6:00 PM: NHL: Devils at Lightning (NHL Network)

7:00 PM: NBA: Raptors at Bucks (NBA TV)

NCAA Tournament: San Diego State 75, Furman 52 ... Tennessee 65, Duke 52 ... Arkansas 72, Kansas 71 ... Princeton 78, Missouri 63 ... Houston 81, Auburn 64 ... Texas 71, Penn State 66 ... UCLA 68, Northwestern 63 ... Alabama 73, Maryland 51.

NIT: Cincinnati 79, Hofstra 65.

SEC Baseball: Kentucky 12, Mississippi State 3 ... South Carolina 5, Georgia 4 (Game 1) ... LSU 12, Texas A&M 7 ... Arkansas 9, Auburn 3 ... South Carolina 12, Georgia 2 (Game 2.)

NBA: Knicks 116, Nuggets 110 ... Magic 113, Clippers 108 ... 76ers 141, Pacers 121 ... Raptors 122, Timberwolves 107 ... Kings 132, Wizards 118 ... Bulls 113, Heat 99 ... Grizzlies 133, Warriors 119 ... Jazz 118, Celtics 117.

NHL: Avalanche 5, Red Wings 1 ... Bruins 5, Wild 2 ... Jets 3, Predators 2 ... Oilers 6, Kraken 4 ... Hurricanes 5, Flyers 4 ... Panthers 4, Devils 2 ... Maple Leafs 5, Senators 4 ... Lightning 5, Canadiens 3 ... Rangers 6, Penguins 0 ... Stars 6, Flames 5 ... Canucks 3, Kings 2 ... Coyotes 4, Blackhawks 2 ... Islanders 4, Sharks 1.