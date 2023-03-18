Good morning.

So yeah: last night the unthinkable happened. Fairleigh Dickinson, not only a 16-seed, but the worst team in the field that was considered an underdog against Texas Southern in the First Four, beat Purdue. Actually I watched the end of this one and I’d say it felt more like Purdue lost this game more than anything, but now Fairleigh Dickinson and Florida Atlantic are playing for a spot in the Sweet 16.

Quick and dirty on Vanderbilt sports because I’m just trying to get this up: baseball shut out Ole Miss and now has a shot at a sweep against the defending national champs today at 1 PM; women’s tennis lost 6-1 to Florida on Friday; bowling is in first place after Day 1 of the Music City Classic; men’s basketball hosts Michigan at 11 AM in the second round of the NIT; lacrosse visits Cincinnati, also at 11; and men’s tennis hosts both Florida and Butler in a doubleheader today.

With both basketball and baseball having game threads coming, I’m not posting an open thread for the second round, but here’s today’s lineup in case you guys want to turn this into the open thread (I know, I know, this is gonna be an open thread for bowling):