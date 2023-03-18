18-15

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

42 (KenPom) March 18, 2023

11:00 AM CT

Video: ESPN

Radio: WLAC 1510 AM / WNRQ 98.3 FM(Affiliates)

21-14

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

80 (KenPom)

It’s Round 2 of the NIT, and Vanderbilt will now have home court advantage all the way to Las Vegas with Clemson losing its first-round game to Morehead State the other night. Morehead State, by the way, was a team Vanderbilt beat by 33 points in November.

Morehead State will visit UAB in the other semifinal of this bracket, but in the first game of the second round, Vanderbilt hosts Michigan. Michigan was a preseason Top 25 team that underachieved to the point of not only being in the NIT, but playing Vanderbilt on the road in the second round.

Anyway, this should be a fun day between this and the chance to sweep Ole Miss in baseball that’s coming at 1. Have fun, expect to win.