Saturday Game Thread: vs. The Ole Miss Admiral Ackbars

Second verse, same as the first.

One day after a 12-2 8th inning run-rule drubbing of the Secession Sandinistas of Ole Miss, the Diamond Dores did it again, with an 8-0 shutout behind a complete game 11K effort by Hunter “Mr. Manager” Owen. With those 11K, and inducing many pop flies, Owen made sure that Vanderbilt’s defense just needed to be good—not otherworldly like Thursday night—and the offense would only need to scratch one through.

Thanks, but no thanks, said the Vanderbats, as both RJs went deep—Stone Cold RJ Austin hit a 3 run bomb and Ogre tanked a solo shot—Jack Bulger went 2-4 with a 2B and 2 RBI, and Enrique looked like the Shockwave of old with a 3-5 night including a 2B down the LF line.

Saturday @ 1:00pm CT on SECN+

#95 Vanderbilt So. LHP Devin “The Future” Futrell (3-1; 2.87 ERA)

vs. #33 Ole Piss Jr. LHP Xavier “The Jesuit” Rivas (4-0, 5.40 ERA)

The Lineup

Futrell gets the ball. Get your brooms ready. See you in the comments.