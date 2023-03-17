Friday Game Thread: vs. The Ole Miss Admiral Ackbars

Are we having fun yet?

The Diamond Dores played their best overall game of the year in a 12-2 8th inning run-rule drubbing of the Secession Sandinistas of Ole Miss. By best overall, I don’t just mean best game. I mean they had their best offensive performance of the year, their best pitching performance of the year (perhaps tied with their shutout of UCLA, though I would argue yielding only two runs to this Ole Miss offense is better than shutting out UCLA), and one of, if not the best defensive performances I have ever seen in the Tim Corbin era. Seriously.

Again, an all but perfect performance. Tonight, we give the ball to Mr. Manager. You know after being embarrassed on Thursday, Ole Miss’s collection of professional hitters and big beefy boys will be swinging for the fences on Friday. Let’s match last night’s fire for the man in the banana stand, boys. All three phases. Let’s do this. Again.

Friday @ 6:00pm CT on SECN+

#33 Vanderbilt Jr. LHP Hunter “Mr. Manager” Owen (1-0; 3.20 ERA)

vs. #25 Ole Piss Fr. RHP Grayson “Le Hot House” Saunier (1-0; 5.74 ERA)

See you in the comments.