Friday Game Thread: vs. The Ole Miss Admiral Ackbars

The Diamond Dores played their best overall game of the year in a 12-2 8th inning run-rule drubbing of the Secession Sandinistas of Ole Miss. By best overall, I don’t just mean best game. I mean they had their best offensive performance of the year, their best pitching performance of the year (perhaps tied with their shutout of UCLA, though I would argue yielding only two runs to this Ole Miss offense is better than shutting out UCLA), and one of, if not the best defensive performances I have ever seen in the Tim Corbin era. Seriously.
Opened up SEC play in style. #VandyBoys | #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/e32xq19Fp0— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) March 17, 2023
Pitching
Hot start for this duo #VandyBoys | #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/uZy86N5Aa5— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) March 16, 2023
Hitting:
Homer... pic.twitter.com/mdeGOct8TQ— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) March 17, 2023
after homer... pic.twitter.com/zaar4neiRZ— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) March 17, 2023
after homer. pic.twitter.com/36wyHypWyb— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) March 17, 2023
Polk closes us out. #VandyBoys | #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/tSrwospwxu— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) March 17, 2023
Defense:
#VandyBoys were turning two all night pic.twitter.com/XFvjyh2q87— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) March 17, 2023
RJ got hops! #VandyBoys | #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/12Np7e1T7R— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) March 17, 2023
WHAT. A. CATCH.#VandyBoys | #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/2Pma3nZId5— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) March 17, 2023
Again, an all but perfect performance. Tonight, we give the ball to Mr. Manager. You know after being embarrassed on Thursday, Ole Miss’s collection of professional hitters and big beefy boys will be swinging for the fences on Friday. Let’s match last night’s fire for the man in the banana stand, boys. All three phases. Let’s do this. Again.
On the Mound
Friday @ 6:00pm CT on SECN+
#33 Vanderbilt Jr. LHP Hunter “Mr. Manager” Owen (1-0; 3.20 ERA)
vs. #25 Ole Piss Fr. RHP Grayson “Le Hot House” Saunier (1-0; 5.74 ERA)
The Lineup
Friday night lineup #VandyBoys | #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/imVKas4eFN— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) March 17, 2023
