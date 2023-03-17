Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt bowling hosts the Music City Classic this weekend, with action starting today at 9:30 AM CT. This is apparently being streamed on BowlStreamTV, or maybe the Vanderbilt Athletics YouTube channel. Vanderbilt is looking for its third tournament win this season in the last event before next week’s Southland Championship.

Baseball run-ruled defending national champion Ole Miss 12-2 on Thursday night. Seems good! The second game of the series is tonight at 6:00 PM CT on SEC Network+. In other news, Saturday’s game has been moved to 1 PM CT so as not to conflict with the basketball team’s NIT game, which starts at 11 AM. That also apparently means it’s moved off the SEC Network onto SEC Network+, which kind of sucks, but obviously Vanderbilt would prefer not to have it be at the same time as the basketball game.

Women’s tennis travels to Florida today and first serve is at 4 PM CT.

Bad Gambling Advice

Providence vs. Kentucky (6:10 PM CT, CBS): Providence +4, Under 143.5

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule coming in today’s open thread.

1:00 PM: PGA Tour: Valspar Championship, Second Round (Golf Channel)

6:00 PM: NHL: Hurricanes at Maple Leafs (NHL Network)

6:30 PM: NBA: Warriors at Hawks (NBA TV)

9:30 PM: NBA: Mavericks at Lakers (NBA TV)

Scoreboard

NCAA Tournament: Maryland 67, West Virginia 65 ... Furman 68, Virginia 67 ... Missouri 76, Utah State 65 ... Kansas 96, Howard 68 ... Alabama 96, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 75 ... San Diego State 63, Charleston 57 ... Princeton 59, Arizona 55 ... Arkansas 73, Illinois 63 ... Auburn 83, Iowa 75 ... Duke 74, Oral Roberts 51 ... Texas 81, Colgate 61 ... Northwestern 75, Boise State 67 ... Houston 63, Northern Kentucky 52 ... Tennessee 58, Louisiana 55 ... Penn State 76, Texas A&M 59 ... UCLA 86, UNC Asheville 53.

NBA: Nuggets 119, Pistons 100 ... Kings 101, Nets 96 ... Raptors 128, Thunder 111 ... Pacers 139, Bucks 123 ... Suns 116, Magic 113.

NHL: Panthers 9, Canadiens 5 ... Rangers 4, Penguins 2 ... Lightning 4, Devils 3 ... Avalanche 5, Senators 4 ... Blackhawks 2, Predators 1 ... Bruins 3, Jets 0 ... Oilers 4, Stars 1 ... Coyotes 3, Canucks 2 ... Flames 7, Golden Knights 2 ... Kings 4, Blue Jackets 1 ... Kraken 2, Sharks 1.