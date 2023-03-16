Good morning.

Vanderbilt baseball opens SEC play tonight with Ole Miss coming to the Hawk for the first of a three-game series. Game time is 6:00 PM CT on ESPNU. Ole Miss is the reigning national champion and currently ranked third in the country, so this should be fun. Andrew has your game thread coming later.

And, it’s March Madness. The first round of the NCAA Tournament starts today at 11:15 AM CT, and we’ll have a live thread coming later. If you haven’t already, you have until then to make your entry in the Anchor of Gold Bracket Challenge.

Bad Gambling Advice

Utah State vs. Missouri (12:40 PM CT, TNT): Missouri +1.5, Over 155

Missouri +1.5, Over 155 Texas A&M -Corpus Christi vs. Alabama (1:45 PM CT, CBS): Alabama -24, Under 155.5

Alabama -24, Under 155.5 Illinois vs. Arkansas (3:30 PM CT, TBS): Arkansas -2, Under 143.5

Arkansas -2, Under 143.5 Auburn vs. Iowa (5:50 PM CT, TNT): Auburn -1, Over 152

Auburn -1, Over 152 Louisiana vs. Tennessee (8:40 PM CT, CBS): Louisiana +11.5, Under 136.5

Louisiana +11.5, Under 136.5 Penn State vs. Texas A&M (8:55 PM CT, TBS): Penn State +3, Over 134.5

Sports on TV

All times Central.

1:00 PM: PGA Tour: Valspar Championship, First Round (Golf Channel)

9:00 PM: NBA: Magic at Suns (NBA TV)

Scoreboard

NCAA Tournament: Fairleigh Dickinson 84, Texas Southern 61 ... Arizona State 98, Nevada 73.

NIT: UCF 67, Florida 49 ... Morehead State 68, Clemson 64 ... North Texas 69, Alcorn State 53 ... Cincinnati 81, Virginia Tech 72 ... Sam Houston 58, Santa Clara 56 ... Utah Valley 83, New Mexico 69 ... Oregon 84, UC Irvine 58.

NBA: 76ers 118, Cavaliers 109 ... Heat 138, Grizzlies 119 ... Kings 117, Bulls 114 ... Rockets 114, Lakers 110 ... Celtics 104, Timberwolves 102 ... Mavericks 137, Spurs 128 ... Clippers 134, Warriors 126.

NHL: Avalanche 2, Maple Leafs 1 ... Capitals 5, Sabres 4 ... Wild 8, Blues 5 ... Islanders 6, Ducks 3.