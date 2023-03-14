21-8

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

67 (KenPom) March 14, 2023

8:00 PM CT

Video: ESPNU

Radio: WLAC 1510 AM / WNRQ 98.3 FM(Affiliates)

20-14

80 (KenPom)

Tonight is Vanderbilt’s opening round game in the NIT, and the opening round opponent is the kind of school that used to have a bulldog smoking a pipe as its logo, the alma mater of C. Montgomery Burns, also known as the New Haven Nuisance.

Obviously, we’d prefer to be playing in the NCAA Tournament, but Vanderbilt has quite the history in the NIT — winning the thing in 1990, making the finals in 1994, and making the quarterfinals in 1987, 1998, 2005, 2015, and 2022.

This won’t be an easy game for the Commodores, though. Yale is pretty good, the Ivy League regular season champs, and got dicked by the Ivy League which decided to have the conference tournament at Princeton. Unlike Vanderbilt, though, Yale did lose in Rupp Arena this season. Should be a fun one.