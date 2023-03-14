Tuesday Game Thread: vs. The Belmont Grounded Ol’ Bears

Obligatory:

23 Record: 7-10 (0-0 MVC).

Do you really want me to spend a lot of time telling you how it’s gone for a 7-10 Missourah (spits) Valley Conference team?

Okay. They recently dropped two of three from Western Illinois (no, I haven’t heard of them, either) and were trolley stomped 11-1 by the WKU Frightening Red Grimaces last Tuesday. Lose this one and we’ve got problems. On the plus side, getting swept by QAnoNC State likely means the Wolfpack then declared Belmont the real winners and held a ring ceremony for them.

Player to Watch: #5 Jr. SS Sam “The Church of St. Patrick” Kirkpatrick (.364/.386/.485 with 2 2B, 0 3B, 2 HR, and 11 RBI). Not exactly a murderer’s row of grounded ol’ bears, as Kirkpatrick is the only starter batting north of .300, and they hit a collective .236.

Anchor of Gold Tiger Beat Hottest Pitcher: #36 Jr. LHP Dominick “Baretta” Baratta (1-1, 3.43 ERA through 4 starts). He started on Sunday, so we don’t have to worry about him. And dat’s the name of dat tune. The toughest reliever we might see today is #13 So. LHP Ethan “Hard-On” Harden (1-0; 0.93 ERA; 2 SV).

On the Mound

Tuesday @ 6:00pm CT on ESPN+

#36 Vanderbilt Jr. RHP Grayson “Gitmo” Moore (0-0; 6.35 ERA)*

vs. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯, though last Tuesday, Belmont went with #25 Belmont Fr. RHP Joe “Nice Little Rose” Ruzicka (0-1; 5.00 ERA)

*Note: Seeing as Sam Hliboki closed out Friday, Bryce Cunningham pitched Saturday, Greysen Carter threw Sunday, and Andrew Dutkanych is hurt, I’m not sure who else it could be but Gitmo or Reilly. In fact, I fully expect both to pitch in this game.

Oh, and go to this and next week’s midweek games if you’re in town. It’s for a good cause:

The Lineup

See you in the comments.