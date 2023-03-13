Myles Stute enters the transfer portal

On the eve of Vanderbilt’s NIT opener against Yale, the Commodores learned that Myles Stute will not be with the team as he’s entering the transfer portal.

Stute had appeared in all 34 games for Vanderbilt this season, starting 26, but the writing seemed to be on the wall for the last couple of weeks: after playing just 14 minutes in a loss at LSU, Stute had started just one of the team’s last six games. After starting the season on fire, the junior shot 31.1 percent from three in SEC play.

There had seemed to be some inevitable roster movement following the season, with Vanderbilt having three players signed in November and just two players out of eligibility (Liam Robbins and Emmanuel Ansong.) In addition, both Quentin Millora-Brown and Ezra Manjon had recently announced that they will be returning, exercising their extra year of eligibility. Stute’s departure puts Vanderbilt back at the 13-scholarship cap for the 2023-24 season.