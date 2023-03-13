Join the Anchor of Gold Bracket Challenge

Vanderbilt once again is not playing in the NCAA Tournament (but we’re getting closer!), but that doesn’t mean we can’t embarrass ourselves with bad picks.

The Anchor of Gold Bracket Challenge is here again. The rules are simple:

Join the AoG group on ESPN. Make your picks before the games start on Thursday. (They still don’t include the First Four, because reasons.) Identify your bracket using your AoG user name. Jeff Green Traveled.

But also! We’re doing an NIT bracket challenge too! It’s less sophisticated (read: I made a Google form) and the point values are 1 point for the first round, 2 for second round, 4 for quarterfinals, 8 for semifinals, and 16 for the champion.