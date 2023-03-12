Selection Show Live Thread

Vanderbilt’s run in the SEC Tournament ended with an 87-75 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday. I’d say that gave us a nervous 24 hours, but at the beginning of February we were 10-12, 3-6 in the SEC, and had just lost to Alabama by 57 points.

The fact that we’re even in a position where we’re watching the NCAA Selection Show with a vested interest is actually pretty incredible.

The show airs at 5:00 PM CT on CBS, and it can also be streamed on Paramount+ or NCAA March Madness Live or a bunch of other places. Should we not get picked, the NIT Selection Show airs on ESPNU at 8:00 PM CT.

Either way, Vanderbilt’s season will go on — the Commodores are either just barely in or barely out of the NCAA Tournament, with 11 of 105 brackets on Bracket Matrix thinking Vanderbilt will get in.