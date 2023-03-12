 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Sky blue, water wet, Tennessee committed NCAA violation

Filed under:

Selection Show Live Thread

Are we in or out? The magic 8-ball will tell.

By Tom Stephenson
/ new
Today - Season 62 Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Vanderbilt’s run in the SEC Tournament ended with an 87-75 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday. I’d say that gave us a nervous 24 hours, but at the beginning of February we were 10-12, 3-6 in the SEC, and had just lost to Alabama by 57 points.

The fact that we’re even in a position where we’re watching the NCAA Selection Show with a vested interest is actually pretty incredible.

The show airs at 5:00 PM CT on CBS, and it can also be streamed on Paramount+ or NCAA March Madness Live or a bunch of other places. Should we not get picked, the NIT Selection Show airs on ESPNU at 8:00 PM CT.

Either way, Vanderbilt’s season will go on — the Commodores are either just barely in or barely out of the NCAA Tournament, with 11 of 105 brackets on Bracket Matrix thinking Vanderbilt will get in.

More From Anchor Of Gold

Loading comments...