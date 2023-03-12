March 12, 2023: The Waiting Game

Good morning!

Well, we lost. We didn’t even play our worst game, we just couldn’t keep the ball out of Texas A&M’s hands. So now, we’re out of the tournament and all we can do is wait. The Bubble Watch, or whatever you want to call this collection of sources, stands as such:

NET Ranking: 81st

Lundardi’s Bracketology: Third Team Out

TeamRankings: 96.9% chance of making tournament

KenPom: 80th

RPI: 39th

I myself am not an experienced bracketologist, I just flitter from source to source and thread to thread trying to discern the tea leaves scattered around. The big issue ultimately just seems to me that some metrics and pickers out there have no recency bias. ‘Bias’ is usually viewed as a negative word, but biases often exist for a reason. We are a better team than we were, and we are certainly a better team than some other teams near us on the bubble. Like I said, though, there’s nothing to do now but to sit around and wait. I personally am not holding my breath.

On the diamond, we’re 2-0 so far on the weekend. Both the first and second games have been close affairs: we’ve outscored LMU by a total of 4-1 so far. We close out the series today at 1:00PM Central Time before we get ready for some neighborly hate (we should lobby to get a “Kings of Nashville” three-way trophy for Lipscomb, Belmont, and Vanderbilt’s baseball teams to contest) on Tuesday when we take on the Bruins down the street. I am always a believer in more fun, random trophies (you should hear about my idea for a football trophy shared between Kentucky and us) because I think they can be fun and give schools an opportunity to create a little bit more meaning around certain games. You wouldn’t want Lipscomb hoarding the Music City Tri-Star Trophy for years on end would you? No, you wouldn’t. That would be sad. It would look way cooler in McGugin. See what I mean?

Finally, remember to change your clocks if you haven’t done so already. You’re welcome.

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here. WBC schedule here.

12:30PM: NHL: Boston Bruins @ Detroit Redwings (TNT)

3:00PM: NHL: New York Rangers @ Pittsburgh Penguins (TNT)

6:00PM: NHL: Las Vegas Golden Knight @ Saint Louis Blues (NHL)

8:00PM: NBA: New York Knicks at Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN)

9:00PM: WBC: United States vs. Mexico, Phoenix Pool (FS1)

Scoreboard

SEC Baseball: Kentucky 7, SIU 2 ... Louisiana Tech 1, Arkansas 6 ... Charleston Southern 0, Georgia 15 ; Charleston Southern 5, Georgia 4 ... Morehead St 0, Tennessee 6 ; Morehead St 3, Tennessee 6 ... Columbia 2, Alabama 6 ; Columbia 15, Alabama 3 ... Lipscomb 3, Mississippi State 4 ; Lipscomb 4, Mississippi State 12 ... SE Louisiana 8, Auburn 7 ; SE Louisiana 8, Auburn 3 ... N Kentucky 1, Texas A&M 12 ... Bethune 5, South Carolina 8 ; Bethune 3, South Carolina 10 ... Samford 0, LSU 12 ... Purdue 6, Ole Miss 7 ... Siena 0, Florida 11.

SEC Basketball: Missouri 61, Alabama 72.

NBA: Knicks 95, Clippers 106 ... Jazz 119, Hornets 111 ... Pacers 121, Pistons 115 ... Heat 114, Magic 126 ... Celtics 134, Hawks 125 ... Bulls 119, Rockets 111 ... Mavericks 108, Grizzlies 112 ... Thunder 110, Pelicans 96 ... Bucks 116, Warriors 125 ... Kings 128, Suns 119.

NHL: Redwings 2, Bruins 3 ... Flyers 1, Penguins 5 ... Rangers 2, Sabres 1 ... Coyotes 2, Avalanche 3 ... Blackhawks 1, Lightning 3 ... Oilers 4, Maple Leafs 7 ... Devils 3, Canadiens 1 ... Blues 5, Blue Jackets 2 ... Golden Knights 4, Hurricanes 0 ... Jets 5, Panthers 4 ... Capitals 5, Islanders 1 ... Stars 4, Kraken 3 ... Senators 2, Canucks 5 ... Wild 5, Sharks 2 ... Predators 2, Kings 1.

WBC: Japan 10. Czech Republic 2 ... Chinese Taipei 9, Netherlands 5 ... Puerto Rico 9, Nicaragua 1 ... Colombia 5, Mexico 4 ... Venezuela 5, Dominican Republic 1 ... USA! USA! USA! 6, Great Britain 2 ... Korea 7, Czech Republic 3 ... Cuba 7, Chinese Taipei 1.