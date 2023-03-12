Sunday Game Thread: vs. The Loyola Marymount Lions (which is an odd choice of mascot for a Catholic school, when you think about it)

After winning game one 2-1 and game two 2-0, logic dictates we will win game three 2-(-1). How LMU accomplishes scoring a negative run should be fun to watch.

On the Mound

Sunday @ 1:00pm CT on SECN+

#95 Vanderbilt So. LHP Devin “The Future” Futrell (3-0; 1.59 ERA)

vs. #16 LMU Jr. RHP Owen “Hack-Man!!!” Hackman (0-1, 9.00 ERA)

The Lineup

Noland sits, while Maldo, Polk, and Hewett hopefully cook.

See you in the comments.