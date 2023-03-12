Sunday Game Thread: vs. The Loyola Marymount Lions (which is an odd choice of mascot for a Catholic school, when you think about it)

After winning game one 2-1 and game two 2-0, logic dictates we will win game three 2-(-1). How LMU accomplishes scoring a negative run should be fun to watch.
On the Mound
Sunday @ 1:00pm CT on SECN+
#95 Vanderbilt So. LHP Devin “The Future” Futrell (3-0; 1.59 ERA)
vs. #16 LMU Jr. RHP Owen “Hack-Man!!!” Hackman (0-1, 9.00 ERA)
The Lineup
Here's how we're lining up for today's matchup. #VandyBoys | #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/KXiRHpVd2f— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) March 12, 2023
Noland sits, while Maldo, Polk, and Hewett hopefully cook.
See you in the comments.
