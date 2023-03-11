Saturday Game Thread: vs. The Loyola Marymount Lions (which is an odd choice of mascot for a Catholic school, when you think about it)

Despite the many squandered opportunities with RISP and an opponent’s Veteran Crafty Lefty Ace on the mound, the Diamond Dores rode the arms of Carter Holton and Sam Hliboki to victory 2-1.
Not many offensive highlights from that one, really, so watch this web gem from Davis Diaz:
Defense by Diaz. #VandyBoys | #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/eUfLMpfYgV— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) March 11, 2023
...and some pitch clips:
Quality start from @carterholton19.— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) March 11, 2023
6 IP
3 H
1 R
7 K #VandyBoys | #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/UmzFbit5ip
Three perfect frames to close out the night. #VandyBoys | #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/84M1zJLA0o— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) March 11, 2023
On the Mound
Saturday @ 2:00pm CT on SECN+
#33 Vanderbilt Jr. LHP Hunter “Mr. Manager” Owen (0-0; 4.61 ERA)
vs. #31 LMU Sr. RHP Zach “New Gods” Kirby (0-1; 6.14 ERA)
The Lineup
Here's how the #VandyBoys are lining up behind Owen this afternoon.#AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/r7g4J0gyKb— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) March 11, 2023
