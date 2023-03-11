March 11, 2023: KENSUCKY CAN WATCH FROM HOME

Good morning!

Optional Musical Accompaniment

We did what we had to do! And we did it against the big bad blue boo-hoos to set the record straight. We own the Wildcats in March.

Kentucky now is 5-6 against Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament. The Commodores are the only team with a winning record versus the Wildcats in this event. — Ryan Black (@RyanABlack) March 11, 2023

Wow I hate Kentucky. And Tennessee lost, too! The March truly goes on in the greatest way possible. What a day to be alive.

Looking around the bracketology world, there's a lot to see and it's mostly coming up ‘Dores. Joe “Mr. Bracketology” Boyardee has us in the First Four Out. ESPN has us on the front page. TeamRankings has us all the way up to a 95% chance to make the field. Really, I think we can all agree, it feels like we should be in.

Of course, maybe it doesn't matter and we've already been written off. Who knows? Guess we'll just have to keep winning. See you in the thread.

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

11:00AM: WBC: Nicaragua vs. Puerto Rico, Miami Pool (FS2)

1:30PM: WBC: Colombia vs. Mexico, Phoenix Pool (Fox)

6:00PM: NHL: Oilers at Maple Leafs (NHL)

6:00PM: WBC: Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela, Phoenix Pool (FS1)

9:00PM: WBC: Great Britain vs. THE GOOD ‘OL US OF A, Phoenix Pool (Fox)

9:00PM: WBC: Czech Republic vs. Korea, Tokyo Pool (FS1)

10:00PM: WBC: Chinese Taipei vs. Cuba, Taichung Pool (FS2)

Scoreboard

SEC Baseball: NJIT 1, Mizzou 6; NJIT 2, Mizzou 1 ... Kentucky 5, SIU 4 ... Louisiana Tech 4, Arkansas 7 ... Charleston Southern 9, Georgia 18 ... LMU 1, Vanderbilt 2 ... Morehead St 4, Tennessee 23 ... Columbia 10, Alabama 7 ... Lipscomb 2, Mississippi State 8 ... SE Louisiana 1, Auburn 7 ... N Kentucky 1, Texas A&M 8 ... Bethune 3, South Carolina 20 ... Samford 1, LSU 11 ... Purdue 7, Ole Miss 15 ... Siena 2, Florida 3.

SEC Basketball: Mississippi State 49, Alabama 72 ... Tennessee 71, Missouri 79 ... Arkansas 61, Texas A&M 67.

NBA: Trail Blazers 119, 76ers 120 ... Hawks 114, Wizards 107 ... Cavs 115, Heat 119 ... Nets 124, Timberwolves 123 ... Nuggets 120, Spurs 128 ... Raptors 112, Lakers 122.

NHL: Blackhawks 3, Panthers 4 ... Ducks 3, Flames 1.

WBC: Italy 7, Chinese Taipei 11 ... 日本 13, Korea 4 ... China 2, Australia 12 ... Panama 2, Italy 0.