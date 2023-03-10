Baseball Series Preview: vs. The Loyola Marymount Lions (which is an odd choice of mascot for a Catholic school, when you think about it)

“It’s a Jesuit! It’s a Jesuit! We shall be avenged, our stomachs will be full. Let’s eat Jesuit! Let’s eat Jesuit!” -The Lobeiros, Voltaire’s Candide

Week Four (3/10-3/12) vs. The Loyola Marymount Lions (which is an odd choice of mascot for a Catholic school, when you think about it)

Friday @ 4:30pm CT on SECN+

Saturday @ 2:00pm CT on SECN+

Sunday @ 1:00pm CT on SECN+

‘23 Record: 6-5 (0-0 West Coast Conference).

LMUFAO began the ‘23 season losing 2 of three to San Jose State, then picked up a pretty nice midweek win over the Long Beach State D-Bags. They then took one of three from the Okie Pokes (and one of the losses was a 1-0 no-hitter), 2 of 3 from UC Riverside, and beat UC Irvine this Tuesday. What does that tell us? Not much.

Player to Watch: #23 Sr. C Jared “Disgraced Subway Spokesman” Thomas (.385/.500/.641 with 4 2B, 0 3B, 2 HR, and 13 RBI). There’s really no other LMU hitter to worry about, as the Disgraced Subway Spokesman is the only Cowardly Lion hitting north of .300. In fact, the next best hitter, Diego “The Cowherd” Baqueiro, slashes .256/.131/.442. That does not a good offensive squad make.

Overall, the LMU offense has averaged 4.81 runs per game, while their arms have given up 5.81 runs per game.

For comparison, though our offense has oft been offensive, we’re averaging 6.57 runs per game.

With our pitching, I’d say we basically have to plate three runs to feel pretty safe against LMU.

However...

Anchor of Gold Tiger Beat Hottest Pitcher: #35 LMU Grad LHP Diego “The Fence” Barrera (1-1, 1.47 ERA, 10.8 K/9, only 1 BB all year). The Fence is quite clearly LMU’s ace, as his lone loss of the season came on a fantastic performance against the Okie Pokes. The Fence went 6 & 2⁄ 3 IP 1 R 5 H 0 BB 8 K. That’ll get you a win on most nights. However, the Cowardly Lion offense got no hit in a 1-0 loss. As you know, when you no hit, you no score.

Of course, take a look at his control. He has but 1 BB total through 18 & 1⁄ 3 IP this season. That’s... insane. In sum, we’ve got a grad student junk-balling control freak on the mound today. We’re on high alert people.

Crafty Lefty Alert:

Of course, once you get past the Veteran Crafty Lefty, there’s really no one else on LMU’s staff that should scare you (noting, however, that our offense can make any chump off the street look like an ace some times).

On the Mound

Friday @ 4:30pm CT on SECN+

#20 Vanderbilt So. LHP Carter “Rev. Holton Heat” Holton (1-0; 2.51 ERA)

vs. #35 LMU Grad LHP Diego “The Fence” Barrera (1-1, 1.47 ERA)

Saturday @ 2:00pm CT on SECN+

#33 Vanderbilt Jr. LHP Hunter “Mr. Manager” Owen (0-0; 4.61 ERA)

vs. #31 LMU Sr. RHP Zach “New Gods” Kirby (0-1; 6.14 ERA)

Sunday @ 1:00pm CT on SECN+

#95 Vanderbilt So. LHP Devin “The Future” Futrell (3-0; 1.59 ERA)

vs. #16 LMU Jr. RHP Owen “Hack-Man!!!” Hackman (0-1, 9.00 ERA)

The Lineup

See you in the comments.