SEC Basketball Tournament Game Thread: Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky

As commenter KnockinOnHeavensDore said about mid-way through the 2nd half:

I feel like we’re just on the verge of delivering the knockout lunch here.

With the lightning quick, ankle-breaking drives of Ezra Manjon, the athletic dominance of an elbowed in the eye Ty Lawrence, and the do-it-all confidence of Jordan Wright finally living up to his potential, the Hoopsy Dores served up that knockout lunch with oven roasted turkey, boxed wine, and extra gravy, putting The Gumbo Bengals into a 77-68 food coma.

Tonight, we face the wearers of the Jamaal Mashburn jersey at weddings. Tonight, we defeat the wearers of the Jamaal Mashburn jersey at weddings. Tonight, we force feed Coach Cal and the wearers of the Jamaal Mashburn jersey at weddings all the late-evening knockout lunch they can stomach.

...and then some.

We’re planted firmly on the NCAA tournament bubble now. Win tonight, and you have to like our chances.

See you in the comments.