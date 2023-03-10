Anchor Drop, March 10, 2023: Downtown ‘Dores

Good morning!

Optional Musical Accompaniment

We have paid the Tigahs back for a few weeks ago. We're back at Bridgestone again tonight, putting on for our city. Be there or be a square. (Actually, assuming you went to Vanderbilt, it's too late. You're already a square!)

We'll still be missing Liam Robbins, who has been named a Defensive Player of the Year Finalist, but we won last night thanks to what Athletics is calling “Baby Dores,” so the future is bright. don't give up hope. Colin Smith, Lee Dort, and Paul Lewis are all giving it their all with the rest of the guys and hopefully they'll be here as long as we can have them.

Other good news? Beatrice Juskeviciute is headed to Indoor Track Nationals while swimming is in the top 20 of 50 teams at their meet.

In bad news, men's tennis lost to Orange School, and it wasn't particularly close.

See y'all in the thread, with the fate of the team on the line!

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

9:00PM: WBC: China v. Australia, Tokyo Pool (FS2)

10:00PM: WBC: Panama v. Italy, Taichung Pool (FS1)

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: Ole Miss 55, Tennessee 70 ... Mississippi State 69, Florida 68 ... Arkansas 76, Auburn 73.

NBA: Hornets 113, Pistons 103 ... Rockets 125, Pacers 134 ... Jazz 129, Magic 124 ... Warriors 110, Grizzlies 131 ... Nets 113, Bucks 118 ... Knicks 117, Kings 122.

NHL: Stars 10, Sabres 4 ... Islanders 4, Penguins 3 ... Rangers 4, Canadiens 3 ... Devils 3, Capitals 2 ... Flyers 0, Hurricanes 1 ... Golden Knights 4, Lighting 3 ... Oilers 3, Bruins 2 ... Sharks 2, Blues 4 ... Kings 5, Avalanche 2 ... Predators 1, Coyotes 4 ... Senators 5, Kraken 4.

WBC: China 1, Japan 8 ... Italy 6, Cuba 3 ... Czech Republic 8, China 5 ... Cuba 13, Panama 4.