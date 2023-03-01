Vanderbilt beats Kentucky at Rupp

So, I didn’t watch the game tonight because I was dealing with toddlers, but let’s just go with a quick recap.

Vanderbilt lost Liam Robbins to what I’m guessing was an Achilles injury from the sound of things, approximately four minutes into the game. This ended up meaning that Kentucky saw a lot more of their old friend Quentin Millora-Brown than they were probably expecting. QMB hit double figures in the scoring column for the first time this season, scoring ten points and not missing a shot and that included the first three-pointer of his college career to end the first half:

Q.M.B. at the buzzer pic.twitter.com/jxfI5s89bo — Vanderbilt Men's Basketball (@VandyMBB) March 2, 2023

Vanderbilt then held a steady lead throughout the second half, though Kentucky did come back to tie it before Jordan Wright scored the last two of his game-high 23 points to give Vanderbilt a 68-66 win.

Vanderbilt has its first win over Kentucky since 2016 and only its third win ever against the Wildcats inside of Rupp Arena. The Commodores are now 17-13, 10-7 in the SEC and close it out on Saturday against Mississippi State.