Oh, right, I should probably put up a game thread.

Vanderbilt hasn’t beaten Kentucky since 2016. What’s interesting is that during the current 14-game losing streak to the Wildcats, Vanderbilt’s six losses at Rupp Arena have all been by single digits with an average margin of six points. Four of the seven losses at Memorial were by double digits, though, including the 69-53 loss in January.

Anyway, it’s March. Have fun, expect to win.