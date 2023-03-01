Good morning.

Vanderbilt men’s basketball heads to Rupp tonight to play Kentucky for the second time this season, after the Wildcats won the game in Memorial Gym by a 69-53 score in January. Vanderbilt went 6-1 in the month of February, but hasn’t beaten Kentucky since 2016. Game time tonight is 6:00 PM CT on the SEC Network.

Women’s basketball, meanwhile, is opening the SEC Tournament. The Commodores are the 12-seed in the event and will play 13-seed Texas A&M today at 10:00 AM CT on the SEC Network.

Women’s golf shot 2-over par at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate on Tuesday to move into fifth place.

Baseball scored eight runs in the seventh inning and came from behind to beat Austin Peay 11-7 last night.

Last night: 1-3 ATS, 2-2 totals; season to date: 132-134-5 ATS, 126-143-1 totals

Vanderbilt at Kentucky (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Vanderbilt +10, Over 146.5

