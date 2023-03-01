WBB Game 31: SEC Tournament vs. Texas A&M

|
12-18 (3-13) AP: NR Coaches: NR NET: 100
|
March 1, 2023
10:00AM CT at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
SECN+ | Live Radio Call
|
7-19 (2-14) AP: NR Coaches: NR NET: 122
IT’S TOURNAMENT TIME! We’re up first as the twelfth seed taking on thirteenth seeded Texas A&M. We’ve been there, done that against A&M this year. We should be favored to win in much the same way we already have, and while we’re making predictions, I think Florida will beat Kentucky (despite the reverse happening earlier in the season). Florida finished their season out strong while Kentucky floundered down the stretch. I don’t think we or the Gators will have any trouble getting through to the next round.
