WBB Game 31: SEC Tournament vs. Texas A&M

Starting off the tournament with a favorable rematch.

By Cole.SullivanVU22
@vandywbb on Twitter 


12-18 (3-13)
AP: NR
Coaches: NR
NET: 100

March 1, 2023

10:00AM CT at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

SECN+ | Live Radio Call
old Texas A&M logo 
7-19 (2-14)
AP: NR
Coaches: NR
NET: 122

IT’S TOURNAMENT TIME! We’re up first as the twelfth seed taking on thirteenth seeded Texas A&M. We’ve been there, done that against A&M this year. We should be favored to win in much the same way we already have, and while we’re making predictions, I think Florida will beat Kentucky (despite the reverse happening earlier in the season). Florida finished their season out strong while Kentucky floundered down the stretch. I don’t think we or the Gators will have any trouble getting through to the next round.

