Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt women’s basketball hosts Arkansas tonight at 8:00 PM CT on the SEC Network. The last time the Commodores and Razorbacks met, Marnelle Garraud hit a game-tying three with nine seconds left only to see Arkansas’s Makayla Daniels answer with a buzzer beater for an 84-81 Razorback win. Vanderbilt is looking for its second SEC win.

And speaking of buzzer beaters, there was a game at Memorial last night too.

I might have replayed that 109 times last night.

Also, bad ideas (the European Super League, in this case) never go away.

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

2:30 PM: PGA Tour: WM Phoenix Open, First Round (Golf Channel)

6:00 PM: NHL: Avalanche at Lightning (ESPN)

6:30 PM: NBA: Bulls at Nets (TNT)

9:00 PM: NBA: Bucks at Lakers (TNT)

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: Mississippi State 64, LSU 53 ... Alabama 97, Florida 69.

NBA: Cavaliers 113, Pistons 85 ... Wizards 118, Hornets 104 ... Celtics 106, 76ers 99 ... Heat 116, Pacers 111 ... Raptors 112, Spurs 98 ... Kings 130, Rockets 128 ... Timberwolves 143, Jazz 118 ... Mavericks 110, Clippers 104 ... Trail Blazers 125, Warriors 122.

NHL: Rangers 4, Canucks 3 ... Stars 4, Wild 1.