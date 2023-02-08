Good morning.

Vanderbilt basketball will try to build on the momentum from Saturday’s win over Ole Miss when Tennessee comes to town tonight for a 6:00 PM CT tip on the SEC Network. Vanderbilt has lost eleven in a row to the Vols and is looking for their first win over their hated rival in the Jerry Stackhouse era. Still unknown is whether Jordan Wright, who left last week’s game at Alabama with concussion symptoms and missed the Ole Miss game on Saturday, will be available tonight to play in this lineup that for some reason has only played together 85 minutes all season:

Here's how it looks with a minimum of 80 mins played together: pic.twitter.com/cOY8XZTSE5 — CBB Analytics (@CBBAnalytics) February 7, 2023

Honestly, one of the great frustrations of this year is that when idiots on the internet like me could have told you before the season that Ezra Manjon, Tyrin Lawrence, Jordan Wright, Myles Stute, and Liam Robbins would be Vanderbilt’s starting lineup and should be Vanderbilt’s most effective group, and that lineup has posted a 126.7 Offensive Rating when it’s been on the floor — well, that’s not a great sign. That group has started together exactly twice, against Fresno State and VCU.

Stackhouse also talked about the game at yesterday’s press availability:

In other news, women’s golf saw the men’s team win a tournament and matched them, winning the FAU Paradise Invitational by 25 strokes over second-place Nebraska (yes, 25 strokes.) This is the squad’s second win of the season, having already won the Ron Moore Intercollegiate in October.

The SEC released the conference baseball TV schedule, and Vanderbilt will be televised ten times this season.

