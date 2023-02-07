Good morning.

Vanderbilt men’s golf won for the third time this season, finishing 28-under par and 16 shots ahead of second-place North Florida at the John Hayt Invitational, which ended yesterday. Gordon Sargent also claimed the individual title, his fourth individual championship in his career.

Women’s golf likewise was dominant on the first day of the FAU Paradise Invitational, which ends today. The Commodores shot 22-under par over two round and lead Nebraska by twelve strokes.

Meantime, the Anchor Collective signed its first men’s basketball player:

A rising star in the backcourt helping shape the future of the Vanderbilt men’s basketball program. Welcome to our newest Ambassador, @NoahShelby_! pic.twitter.com/A4m2sgDmsP — Anchor Collective (@AnchorCollecti) February 6, 2023

So I usually don’t get into the weeds too much of NIL signings — but I think this is an interesting direction. Shelby hasn’t played much over the past few games, but if NIL payments will keep him out of the transfer portal, I think that’s a good thing.

Bad Gambling Advice

Season to date: 108-112-5 ATS, 107-117 totals

Auburn at Texas A&M (6:00 PM CT, ESPN2): Texas A&M -3, Under 140

Texas A&M -3, Under 140 Ole Miss at Georgia (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Ole Miss +2, Over 137.5

Ole Miss +2, Over 137.5 South Carolina at Missouri (8:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Missouri -14, Over 146.5

Missouri -14, Over 146.5 Arkansas at Kentucky (8:00 PM CT, ESPN): Arkansas +5.5, Under 140

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

6:30 PM: NBA: Suns at Nets (TNT)

9:00 PM: NBA: Thunder at Lakers (TNT)

Scoreboard

SEC Women’s Basketball: Mississippi State 91, Tennessee 90.

NBA: Celtics 111, Pistons 99 ... Cavaliers 114, Wizards 91 ... Clippers 124, Nets 116 ... Bulls 128, Spurs 104 ... Kings 140, Rockets 120 ... Mavericks 124, Jazz 111 ... Warriors 141, Thunder 114 ... Bucks 127, Trail Blazers 108.

NHL: Panthers 7, Lightning 1 ... Islanders 2, Flyers 1 ... Rangers 5, Flames 4 ... Devils 5, Canucks 4 ... Stars 3, Ducks 2 ... Coyotes 3, Wild 2.