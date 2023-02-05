WBB Game 24: Georgia Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores

15-9 (4-6) AP: NR Coaches: NR NET: 46 February 2, 2023 12:00PM CT at Memorial Gymnasium SEC Network | Live Radio Call 10-13 (1-8) AP: NR Coaches: NR NET: 104

Wow, Missouri really played their best basketball last time out. Their field goal percentage was a phenomenal 57% compared to our rather “meh” 40%. What are you going to do about a team having a night like that? Doesn’t matter that we dominated or held it close in most other stats, we just couldn’t get the ball through the little orange circle often enough to rack up point. Ciaja still put up 19 points only a few games removed from her all-star performance of the year, but she can’t save the team on her own.

There’s always another game, though, and today there just so happens to be one of those “another games,” but I doubt we will win it. Georgia is faring roughly as well as Missouri so far, and are coming into this game as the obvious better team, especially on defense. While Georgia and Vanderbilt score the exact same number of points per game, Georgia has a much stiffer defense that keeps opponent scoring low. They seem to be weak against shots from beyond the arc, which means that someone like Marnelle Garraud who is shooting over 40% from three could play a big role. With Sacha, who is taller than all but one of Georgia’s starters from their last game, underneath the rim, it’s not impossible we could grab more boards than Georgia and get the ball back out to Marnelle to try and get easy threes. I guess we’ll just need to wait and see.