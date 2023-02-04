 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 23: Ole Miss Rebels at Vanderbilt Commodores — Open Game Thread

This can’t go worse than Tuesday, right?

By Tom Stephenson
NCAA Basketball: Mississippi State at Vanderbilt Don McPeak-USA TODAY Sports

9-13 (1-8)
NR (AP)
NR (Coaches)
104 (KenPom)

February 4, 2023
12:00 PM CT
Video: SEC Network
Radio: WLAC 1510 AM / WNRQ 98.3 FM(Affiliates)


10-12 (3-6)
NR (AP)
NR (Coaches)
100 (KenPom)

Well, after Vanderbilt’s 101-44 loss at Alabama on Tuesday night, it’s hard to imagine things getting worse. And I mean that quite literally, because that was Vanderbilt’s worst loss in 20 years.

Plus, I don’t think Ole Miss is capable of that. Ole Miss comes in with a 1-8 SEC record, a four-game losing streak, and losers of 10 of 11 with a win at South Carolina being their only win since December 17, their fans hate their coach more than we hate ours, and these are two schools that are probably going to make a coaching change after the season. This is one of those games that somebody has to win, and it might as well be us. If it’s not, well, I think we can just about close the book on this season (but the Anchor of Gold comments section will keep watching, because we are gluttons for punishment.)

Have fun, expect to win.

