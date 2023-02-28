Tuesday Game Thread: vs. The Austin Peay Tapes

Tuesday February 21st vs. The Austin Peay Tapes

‘23 Record: 2-5 (0-0 OVC).

Do you really want me to spend a lot of time telling you how it’s gone for a 2-5 OVC team?

Player to Watch: #13 Jr. OF Lyle “Cryogenically Frozen 1980s Baseball Player Head” Miller-Green (.419/.455/.871 with 3 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR, and 8 RBI). Seriously, look at this mug (from back when he played for George Mason.

Just try and imagine it not fighting over whether or not a commercial light beer “Tastes great” or is “Less Filling.” I humbly submit that you cannot.

*Side note: The fact that a guy with 7 extra base hits only has 8 RBI seven games into the season tells you pretty much all you know about the Governors’ offense. Let’s go Peay!

Anchor of Gold Tiger Beat Hottest Pitcher: #13 Jr. RHP Lyle “Cryogenically Frozen 1980s Baseball Player Head” Miller-Green (0-1, 13.50 ERA). Yes, he pitches for the Peay Tapes, as well. He’s started two games. They have not gone particularly well.

Still, it’s “Hottest,” not “Best.” Here he is in 1986 when he was on the Oklahoma State Cowfellows and/or a cover model for Playgirl (citation needed).

Try to imagine his pants not being Zubaz or acid wash.

On the Mound

Tuesday @ 4:30pm CT on SECN+

¯\_(ツ)_/¯, though last Tuesday, Corbs went with #88 Vanderbilt Jr. RHP Patrick “The Life Of” Reilly (0-1; 6.00 ERA). If you glance a bit leftward, you will note it did not go well.

vs. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯, though last Tuesday, Peay went with #80 Austin Peay RS Sr. RHP Jacob “Canadian Chief Keef” Kush (0-0; 18.00 ERA). If you glance a bit leftward, you will note it went even worse.

*Looks up image of Jacob Kush... Dear Lord, is the whole team just lab grown from the tobacco spit of John Kruk and Pete Incaviglia?

The Lineup

1 cf 51 Enrique Bradfield Jr L .179

2 3b 42 RJ Austin R .355

3 2b 13 Jonathan Vastine L .379

4 ss 11 Davis Diaz R .240

5 rf 3 RJ Schreck L .179

6 lf 21 Calvin Hewett R .231

7 1b 25 Parker Noland L .250

8 dh 1 Matthew Polk R .214

9 c 16 Jack Bulger R .000

See you in the comments. Make sure to stay hydrated as we beat the Peay out of them.