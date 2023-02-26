Good morning.

Vanderbilt bowling went undefeated again at the second day of the Stallings Shine-O Ball-O Invitational, and after opening with a match against Tulane at 7:30 AM CT, they’ll go into the championship bracket as the 1-seed. The team is looking for its second tournament championship of the season after winning last month’s Prairie View Invitational.

Baseball dropped the second game of the weekend series against UCLA by a 3-0 score on Saturday, setting up the rubber match today at noon CT on the SEC Network+.

Women’s basketball closes out the regular season today at Auburn at 3:00 PM CT on the SEC Network. The Commodores are 12-17 and 3-12 in the SEC and uh, they’re playing on Wednesday in the SEC Tournament.

Both tennis teams are in action today: the women’s team faces MTSU at 1:00 PM CT (and I quibble with the description of them as a “crosstown opponent”), while the men’s team is at Northwestern at noon CT. Both are playing their last match before SEC play starts next weekend.

Men’s basketball dispatched Florida fairly easily, 88-72, last night to complete a season sweep of the Gators and improve to 16-13, 9-7 in the SEC. The 16 regular-season wins and nine conference wins are Vanderbilt’s most since the 2016-17 season, which also happens to be the last time they swept Florida and beat Tennessee.

And finally, I’m kind of shocked at the reactions to this happening in a spring training game:

Unreal. A pitch clock violating on Cal Conley ends the game in a tie. pic.twitter.com/YtZQzqRjt4 — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) February 25, 2023

I mean, yeah, what did you think happened if the pitch clock ran out? Because it’s definitely not about this:

This sucks so unbelievably hard and it's almost insane to me that tv advertisers have gotten their hand so far up live sports' asses that we're resorting to nonsense like this to make games more watchable aka "get more eyeballs on our ads" — parker, extremely v e r i f i e d (@statsowar) February 25, 2023

Which, no: that might be a concern for college football, where networks are frequently showing four games back-to-back on a Saturday and want the games fitting in a neat window so that one game doesn’t run into another time slot. It’s not a concern for baseball, where the RSNs (at least as long as they still exist, which is up for debate) really only exist to broadcast that MLB team’s game. With baseball, this is a concern of “games have gotten longer for no reason other than pitchers and hitters wasting time for no particular reason,” and I don’t think that actually adds anything to the viewing experience.

