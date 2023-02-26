Sunday Game Thread: Rubber Match vs. UCLA

Looks like it’s “first run wins” type of series. Good news is Devin Futrell will be on the mound.
Highlights from Yesterday’s Game
Lol, no.
On the Mound
Sunday @ 12:00pm SECN+
#95 Vanderbilt So. LHP Devin Futrell (2-1; 4.05 ERA)
vs. #55 UCLA RS Sr. RHP Kelly “Lady Name” Austin (1-0, 0.00 ERA)
The Lineup
Here's how we're lining up for today's matchup. #VandyBoys | #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/ewsheS7LyT— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) February 26, 2023
Little Maldo getting his first collegiate at bats. Interesting.
See you in the comments.
Loading comments...