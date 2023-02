Well, we should have known better than to have hope. After a five-game winning streak landed Vanderbilt’s basketball team on the very fringes of the bubble, Vanderbilt went to last-place LSU and, uh… well, the winning did not continue.

Now there are still three games left in the regular season, and Vanderbilt needs to win one of them to finish SEC play with a .500 record. That’s doable today since Vanderbilt already won at Florida two weeks ago. Have fun, expect to win.