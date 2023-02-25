Good morning.

We’ll get to the Vanderbilt news in a minute. But first, let’s check in on the school to the east, because your day needed some hilarity in it.

Statement from Tennessee Athletics: pic.twitter.com/iZnYKSq5PQ — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) February 24, 2023

That’s right: Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello is suspended for this weekend’s series against Dayton. But why? Well, they didn’t come out and say it, but it’s probably this:

Tennessee baseball and coach Tony Vitello are under NCAA inquiry for alleged tampering with star transfer Maui Ahuna, OutKick has learned.



This is a factor in the current delay in eligibility for the former Kansas shortstop: https://t.co/MvhgJRQ0Zd — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) February 24, 2023

Tennessee? Cheating???

(pretends to be shocked)

Okay, now that our shock is over... yeah, sure seems they’ve been playing fast and loose with the transfer portal over in Knoxville. And that probably isn’t just limited to baseball, either, but that’s what’s currently under investigation. But why would the NCAA be coming to Knoxville? Well, Vol Twitter has a theory.

So an opposing school asked the NCAA to investigate Ahuna’s transfer. This has the stink of Tim Corbin all over it. https://t.co/JuJD7i8pQT — MoJo (@Tennessee_Mojo) February 24, 2023

Ohhhh yeah, that’s the stuff.

You know, I really have no idea why Tim Corbin would be your prime suspect. Corbin doesn’t really play the portal game, so it’s unlikely that he would have direct knowledge of any tampering that Tennessee did with a Kansas baseball player. It would still be funny if Corbin was the one who reported them to the NCAA, because, well, if he did have knowledge of a violation, why shouldn’t he report it? The fact that this is even being investigated suggests that Tennessee was extremely sloppy at this; the reality of tampering allegations is that what the NCAA considers tampering basically means that a coach was stupid enough not to use a go-between like an AAU or travel ball coach to indirectly contact the player. It’s how the game is played these days, and it sucks, but at least the NCAA is going to make a show of enforcing the rules.

Of course, this being 2023, Tennessee will probably get a slap on the wrist and Maui Ahuna will be playing for them by the time SEC play starts. It’s still funny that Tennessee is in trouble with the NCAA, and the thing they’re mad about isn’t that they’re cheating, it’s that somebody told the NCAA about it. Because Tennessee, as always, lives by the code of “snitches get stitches.”

Just... don’t ever bring up Alabama and Albert Means.

Okay! On to Vanderbilt news. Baseball took the series opener 6-0 over UCLA, with Carter Holton and Bryce Cunningham combining on the shutout. First pitch of Game 2 will be today at 1:00 PM CT on the SEC Network+.

And next door at Memorial, the men’s basketball team plays Florida at 5:00 PM CT on ESPN2. That means no dueling game threads today.

Bowling opened the Stallings Shine-O Ball-O Invitational (okay, okay, I added the Shine-O Ball-O part) with a 5-0 day on Friday. Action will pick up again today at 8:30 AM CT; you can stream it on the Vanderbilt Athletics YouTube page.

And finally, the SEC basketball ranks will have at least one coaching change this season.

ANNOUNCEMENT | A nationwide search has now begun for a new head coach, as Ole Miss and Kermit Davis have mutually agreed to part ways.https://t.co/A5zaa3y1Ka pic.twitter.com/8WHpMWFSHN — Ole Miss Men’s Basketball (@OleMissMBB) February 24, 2023

