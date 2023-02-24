Baseball Series Preview: vs. UCLA

Week Two (2/24-2/26) vs. #17 UCLA Bruins

Friday @ 4:30pm CT on SECN+

Saturday @ 1:00pm CT on SECN+

Sunday @ 12:00pm CT on SECN+

‘23 Record: 4-0 (0-0 PAC-12).

The Bruins have opened with a 3 game sweep over Omaha (the school, not the College World Series Destination) and a mid-week win over Pepperdine. No, it is highly unlikely that either of those teams is any good. Still, seeing as the Diamond Dores have alternated fantastic and craptacular performances—beating Okie State and Tejas (yay, that’s good!); losing to Central Arkansas (oh shit... I hate this!)—to a 3-2 record thus far, the fact that UCLA has clubbed their opponents to the tune of 58 runs to 4 means this weekend should be a big test for our mercurial squad. Corbs sure did want to test this Diamond Dore squad with this ‘23 out of conference schedule (but he does that all the time).

Last year, UCLA was a Tourney team, though they lost to The War Tigers in the Infinite Mascot Regional at Plainsman Park.

Player to Watch: #21 Jr. OF JonJon “VaughnsVaughns” Vaughns (.556/.714/1.576 with 3 HR and 8 RBI). The man so nice they named him twice has been on a heater through 4 games. Is it just a heater, or is he that much improved over his sophomore season (.192/.408/.346 with 5 2B 1 3B 3 HR and 17 RBI)? I mean, the fact that he’s pretty much already matched his power production through 4 games tells us... nothing. It tells us nothing. Alan Espinal has 3 dongers in 3 games this year. Enrique Bradfield has already been caught stealing—something that happened exactly zero times last year in his 46 steal campaign. Sometimes you don’t want to read too much into the opening week, lest you create a bunch of Sidd Finches. Either way, I wouldn’t throw anyone on this much of a heater as VaughnsVaughns has been anything fat.

Anchor of Gold Tiger Beat Hottest Pitcher: #30 So. RHP Alonzo “Bigfoot” Treadwell (1-0, 0.00 ERA with a 15 K/9 in one 6 IP start). Beyond that, the Angelino Sasquatch is 6’8”, which means he is an inch taller than the minimum height required to be a giant. As basketball coaching legend Jim Lynam reminds us, “You can’t teach tall.” Going to have to box him out on rebounds.

On the Mound (Probable)

Friday @ 4:30pm SECN+

#20 Vanderbilt So. LHP Carter “Rev. Holton Heat” Holton (8-4; 3.14 ERA)

vs. #34 UCLA Jr. RHP Jake “Mel” Brooks (1-0, 1.80 ERA).

Saturday @ 1:00pm SECN+

#33 Vanderbilt Jr. LHP Hunter “Mr. Manager” Owen (2-1; 4.05 ERA)

vs. #30 UCLA So. RHP Alonzo “Bigfoot” Treadwell (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Sunday @ 12:00pm SECN+

#95 Vanderbilt So. LHP Devin Futrell (2-1; 4.05 ERA)

vs. #55 UCLA RS Sr. RHP Kelly “Lady Name” Austin (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

The Lineup

Looks like Espy’s slugged himself into position to be the starting catcher. Nice.

See you in the comments.