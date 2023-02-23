Good morning.

Well, that was a fun couple of weeks, but after winning five games in a row, Vanderbilt went to last-place LSU and... lost 84-77 last night. Vanderbilt wasted a great performance by Liam Robbins (23 points, 11 rebounds, 9 blocks) and weirdly didn’t play Jordan Wright and Myles Stute much. Not that either of them were playing well. Anyway, whatever slim chances Vanderbilt had at an at-large bid are pretty much out the window now: LSU counts as a Quad 3 loss, and unlike Southern Miss, that feels like a legit Quad 3 loss as opposed to the computers just hating us. This also means that “teams from Louisiana called the Tigers” now account for Vanderbilt’s two worst losses of the season.

And baseball. Baseball beat UAB 13-1 yesterday, improving to 3-2 on the season and putting Tuesday’s loss to Central Arkansas behind them.

Tonight, the women’s basketball team hosts LSU, which has completely different connotations than the LSU men’s team; this LSU is 24-1 overall and has only lost to South Carolina. Apparently everyone hates their coach? You can tell how much attention I’m paying to LSU women’s basketball. Tonight’s game tips off at 6:30 PM CT on the SEC Network+.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

1:00 PM: PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, First Round (Golf Channel)

6:30 PM: NBA: Grizzlies at 76ers (TNT)

8:00 PM: NHL: Flames at Golden Knights (ESPN)

9:00 PM: NBA: Warriors at Lakers (TNT)

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: Kentucky 82, Florida 74 ... Alabama 78, South Carolina 76 ... Auburn 78, Ole Miss 74.

SEC Baseball: Alabama 10, UT Martin 0 ... Mississippi State 14, UL Monroe 3 ... South Carolina 12, Queens 0 ... Tennessee 23, Alabama A&M 1 ... South Florida 10, Florida 9.

NHL: Islanders 2, Jets 1 ... Flames 6, Coyotes 3 ... Blackhawks 4, Stars 3.