WBB Game 29: LSU Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores

25-1 (13-1) AP: 5 Coaches: 4 NET: 4
February 23, 2023
6:30PM CT at Memorial Gymnasium
SECN+ | Live Radio Call
12-16 (3-11) AP: NR Coaches: NR NET: 99
The good news? We beat Kentucky on Senior Day and have a chance at the tenth or eleventh seed! The bad news? We play LSU tonight. We have already lost to this team by a lot once this year and have a very small chance of doing anything else this time around thanks to Angel Reese and the rest of the Tigahs. No matter by how much we lose, just remember that this LSU team still got blown out by South Carolina just like everyone else the Gamecocks have played because the Gamecocks are just that good. And hey, who knows, miracles happen.
