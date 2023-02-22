The Vanderbilt Commodores have picked a good time to have a five-game winning streak, and now, with a chance to extend it to six, Vanderbilt travels to Baton Rouge to face the LSU Tigers.

LSU is, to put it nicely, going through it this year. Basically the entire roster from last season’s NCAA Tournament team exited the program along with Will “Strong-Ass Offer” Wade, new coach Matt McMahon backfilled with players he brought with him from Murray State and some other mid-major transfers, and... the result has been the last-place team in the SEC. LSU started the season 12-1, including a win over Arkansas in the SEC opener, and since then... well, they’ve lost 14 straight. LSU hasn’t won since the calendar flipped to 2023.

So naturally, Vanderbilt is a two-point favorite over that team, a suspiciously low line that makes you wonder if the computers know something we don’t. Granted, the five-game winning streak hasn’t done much to change Ken Pomeroy’s opinion about Vanderbilt. Anyway, I’d prefer not to lose this game tonight. A win would clinch a .500 record in the SEC, something Vanderbilt hasn’t done since 2017.