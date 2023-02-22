Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt basketball travels to Baton Rouge tonight, where they’ll play LSU, currently sitting in last place in the SEC as they pay off the devil for hiring and later firing Will “Strong-Ass Offer” Wade. (Seriously, though, LSU fans are super sensitive about the subject. Meanwhile, Ole Miss fans seriously want to hire either Wade or Chris Beard, recently fired from Texas for allegedly strangling his fiancee, and all I can say is that this is extremely on brand for Ole Miss.) Anyway, game time is 6:00 PM CT on the SEC Network. Yeah, early tip-off.

And we’re talking about basketball first because, seriously, the baseball team lost 5-4 to Central Arkansas yesterday. Which, midweek games, yadda yadda yadda. Vanderbilt gets another shot today against UAB at 4:30 PM CT on the SEC Network+. (This means it’s time for dueling game threads!)

Men’s golf needed to hold off an incredible day from Georgia Tech, but still managed to prevail by one shot to win the Watersound Invitational for their second consecutive win.

And in non-Vanderbilt news, well, there’s this:

Darius Miles texted Brandon Miller to bring gun used to kill Jamea Jonae Harris, police testify https://t.co/BfsquVwIoe — AL.com sports (@aldotcomSports) February 21, 2023

This dude dropped 30 points two nights after furnishing the gun used to commit a murder, which... yeah, it sounds about right that Alabama would play him, you know what, never mind.

Bad Gambling Advice

Last night: 3-0 ATS, 2-1 totals; season to date: 127-124-5 ATS, 118-136-1 totals

Vanderbilt at LSU (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Vanderbilt -2.5, Over 141

Vanderbilt -2.5, Over 141 Kentucky at Florida (6:00 PM CT, ESPN): Florida +3, Over 140

Florida +3, Over 140 Ole Miss at Auburn (8:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Auburn -12.5, Under 136

Auburn -12.5, Under 136 Alabama at South Carolina (8:00 PM CT, ESPN2): Alabama -17.5, Over 148

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here. SEC baseball schedule here.

8:30 PM: NHL: Blackhawks at Stars (TNT)

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: Texas A&M 68, Tennessee 63 ... Missouri 66, Mississippi State 64 ... Arkansas 97, Georgia 65.

SEC Baseball: LSU 18, Southern 4 ... Alabama 7, Tennessee Tech 4 ... Kentucky 6, Evansville 4 ... Arkansas 9, Grambling 7 ... South Carolina 19, Winthrop 3 ... Tennessee 10, Alabama A&M 0 ... Ole Miss 11, Arkansas State 3 ... UL Monroe 11, Mississippi State 5 ... Florida 6, South Florida 1 ... Lamar 7, Texas A&M 4 ... Auburn 13, North Alabama 1.

NHL: Hurricanes 4, Blues 1 ... Canadiens 5, Devils 2 ... Lightning 6, Ducks 1 ... Red Wings 3, Capitals 1 ... Maple Leafs 6, Sabres 3 ... Wild 2, Kings 1 ... Predators 5, Canucks 4 ... Blackhawks 3, Golden Knights 2 ... Oilers 4, Flyers 2.