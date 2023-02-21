Good morning.

Vanderbilt men’s golf is at it once again: through two rounds at the Watersound Invitational, the Commodores are 24-under-par and have an eight-shot lead over second place Georgia Tech. The Commodores will seek their fourth tournament championship of the season in today’s final round.

Women’s golf is in eighth place after the second round of the Moon Golf Invitational.

Baseball will play its first midweek game of the season, hosting Central Arkansas at the Hawk today at 4:30 PM CT. This one’s on the SEC Network+, meaning this will be the first chance that most of you have to actually watch the team.

Bad Gambling Advice

Season to date: 124-124-5 ATS, 116-135-1 totals

Tennessee at Texas A&M (6:00 PM CT, ESPN): Texas A&M -1.5, Under 129

Texas A&M -1.5, Under 129 Mississippi State at Missouri (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Mississippi State +4, Under 138.5

Mississippi State +4, Under 138.5 Georgia at Arkansas (8:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Arkansas -13.5, Over 142.5

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here. SEC baseball schedule here.

...oh, shit, apparently there are no NHL games on national TV tonight and the NBA is still on the All_Star break.

Scoreboard

SEC Women’s Basketball: Missouri 61, Texas A&M 35.

NHL: Bruins 3, Senators 1 ... Panthers 4, Ducks 3 ... Flyers 4, Flames 3 ... Sharks 4, Kraken 0 ... Jets 4, Rangers 1 ... Islanders 4, Penguins 2.