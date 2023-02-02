Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

It’s Groundhog Day, and you know what that means. We should all be thankful that the 101-44 loss to Alabama did not occur on Groundhog Day. Otherwise we’d have to relive that day approximately 92 times.

What is happening today is the women’s basketball team heading on the road to Missourah for an 8 PM CT tip-off on the SEC Network. Ciaja Harbison carried the Commodores to their first SEC win of the season on Sunday and they’ll look to make it two in a row tonight. Also, Andrew Wilf at the Hustler wrote about Marnelle Garraud’s breakout campaign.

National Signing Day used to be a big deal and it came with a whimper yesterday, though Vanderbilt did add a couple of new signees: Lipscomb Academy’s Bryan Longwell, who announced his commitment the other day, and Josh Palmer from Selma, Alabama, who announced yesterday:

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

2:00 PM: PGA Tour: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, First Round (Golf Channel)

6:30 PM: NBA: Grizzlies at Cavaliers (TNT)

9:00 PM: NBA: Clippers at Bucks (TNT)

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: Florida 67, Tennessee 54 ... Auburn 94, Georgia 73 ... Missouri 87, LSU 77.

NBA: 76ers 105, Magic 94 ... Trail Blazers 122, Grizzlies 112 ... Celtics 139, Nets 96 ... Rockets 112, Thunder 106 ... Timberwolves 119, Warriors 114 ... Kings 119, Spurs 109 ... Jazz 131, Raptors 128 ... Hawks 132, Suns 100.

NHL: Hurricanes 5, Sabres 1 ... Bruins 5, Maple Leafs 2.