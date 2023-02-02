WBB Game 22: Vanderbilt Commodores at Missouri Tigers

10-12 (1-7) AP: NR Coaches: NR NET: 104 February 2, 2023 8:00PM CT at Mizzou Arena SEC Network | Live Radio Call 14-8 (3-6) AP: NR Coaches: NR NET: 55

We finally won a game! And Ciaja Harbison tied the single game Vanderbilt record for points score, leading to this amazing moment:

❤️ What a moment ❤️



⚓️ On Feb. 8, 2001, Chantelle Anderson set the Vandy record with 41 points.



⚓️ Today, Chantelle was here to see Ciaja Harbison tie her record. #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/Oro0mmqbqF — Vanderbilt WBB (@VandyWBB) January 29, 2023

But already that game is behind us and the next one is here! We’re in the ‘southeastern’ state of Missouri for this one, up against a Tiger squad who’s been really struggling of late. I talked about them a little bit in my recent “SEC Halftime Report,” but I already forgot what I wrote because Missouri is just that forgettable. I mean really, my dad grew up there and seems to have forgotten all about it. The Tigers will be looking to forget their last few games as the Commodores look to capitalize on their recent success.

And you know what? We actually outscore them just a smidge, and are pretty similar statswise in general. However, you guessed it, they have more active players than we do. They even have a set of sisters, Sarah and Micah Linthacum, so that’s pretty cool. What’s not cool about the Missouri Tigers is everything else. Especially not their awful ripoff colors. I think this is going to be a fun game to watch, and it will really just come down to how we are feeling tonight because this is one of many winnable games rounding out our schedule.

