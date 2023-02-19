Good morning.

Vanderbilt men’s basketball won its fifth game in a row on Saturday night, with Ezra Manjon scoring on a driving layup with under one second left to provide the final margin in a 67-65 win over Auburn. The win puts the Commodores at 8-6 in the SEC, 15-12 overall, and they’re currently in a tie with Auburn for fifth place (which they would obviously win the tiebreaker) and just a game behind Tennessee and Kentucky, which are in a tie for third place in the league. So, yeah, a few weeks ago we were worried about Vanderbilt avoiding Wednesday at the SEC Tournament and at this rate, they’ll avoid Thursday as well. KenPom now has Vanderbilt favored in its next two (at LSU on Wednesday night and hosting Florida next Saturday.)

The baseball team beat Oklahoma State 11-9 on Saturday in a game that I am certain did not have any fan complaints about bullpen usage. They’ll complete the three-game set at the airplane hangar by playing the Texas Fedora’ed Gentlemen at 10:30 AM CT. Game is on FloSports, which you still probably don’t have.

Lacrosse dropped one to Hofstra 11-8. Men’s tennis lost 4-1 to Florida Atlantic and faces Oklahoma State and Belmont today.

In addition to the baseball game, women’s basketball hosts Kentucky for Senior Day today at 2:00 PM CT on the SEC Network+. Men’s golf — currently #1 in the country — opens the Watersound Invitational in Panama City Beach, Florida. Women’s golf is also in Florida for the Moon Golf Invitational.

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here. SEC baseball schedule here.

12:00 PM: PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Final Round (Golf Channel)

2:00 PM: PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Final Round (CBS)

6:30 PM: NBA: All-Star Game (TNT/TBS)

7:30 PM: NHL: Blue Jackets at Coyotes (NHL Network)

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: South Carolina 82, LSU 73 ... Kentucky 66, Tennessee 54 ... Arkansas 84, Florida 65 ... Mississippi State 69, Ole Miss 61 ... Texas A&M 69, Missouri 60 ... Alabama 108, Georgia 59.

SEC Baseball: Ole Miss 10, Delaware 0 ... Georgia 10, Jacksonville State 3 ... Kentucky 5, Elon 1 ... South Carolina 17, UMass-Lowell 1 ... LSU 5, Western Michigan 3 ... Alabama 13, Richmond 1 ... VMI 14, Mississippi State 13 ... Auburn 6, Indiana 1 ... Texas A&M 6, Seattle 3 ... Florida 16, Charleston Southern 2 ... Missouri 6, Texas 5 ... Grand Canyon 4, Tennessee 3 ... TCU 18, Arkansas 6.

NHL: Predators 7, Panthers 3 ... Avalanche 4, Blues 1 ... Bruins 6, Islanders 2 ... Devils 5, Penguins 2 ... Blue Jackets 4, Stars 1 ... Maple Leafs 5, Canadiens 1 ... Hurricanes 4, Capitals 1 ... Flames 3, Rangers 2 ... Canucks 6, Flyers 2 ... Kings 6, Coyotes 5 ... Sabres 4, Sharks 2 ... Kraken 4, Red Wings 2 ... Golden Knights 5, Lightning 4.