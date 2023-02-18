Vanderbilt puts its four-game winning streak on the line with Auburn coming to town tonight, and if the Dore Report is any indication, Memorial Gym is about to be wild. I’m not going to say that the fans are all the way back, but the feeling is different than it was as recently as two weeks ago — when Vanderbilt sat at 10-12 (3-6 SEC), had just lost to Alabama by 57 points, and Jerry Stackhouse was, if not sure to be fired, a guy that Vanderbilt fans didn’t want to keep around.

Four wins later — one of them over Tennessee — and, well, we’re believing again. A win tonight would mean that Vanderbilt will finish with a better SEC record than it did last year, with Scotty Pippen Jr., and it would also mean that Vanderbilt would have its first five-game SEC winning streak since the end of the 2015 season. A loss tonight, and the goofy old logos come back next week. You’re welcome.

For pregame reading, check out Bryce Smith’s game preview at the Hustler. Game time tonight is 7:30 PM CT and tonight’s game is on the SEC Network.