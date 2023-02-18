Saturday Game Thread: vs. The Okie Pokes in the College Baseball Showdown

Game Two vs. The Okie State Okie Pokes

‘22 Record: 42-22 (15-9 Big XII).

The Okie Pokes were the #1 seed in the Stillwater Regional, but were bounced by the Arky Woo Pig Sooies 7-3 after being them 14-10 in extras the night before.

This year, they’re 1-0 after beating fellow conference foe Missourah (spits).

Player to Watch: #4 So. OF Zach “Ehrmagehrd” Ehrhard (.332/.429/.409 with 8 2B, 0 3B, 3 HR, and 31 RBI). Be glad that Jake “Homer Thompson of Terror Lake” Thompson is no longer a Pistol Pete, though also watch out for the power stroke of Jr. Nolan “Healthy Fast Food Menu Item” McLean, who hit a team high 19 dingers in ‘22.

Anchor of Gold Tiger Beat Hottest Pitcher: #27 Jr. RHP Brian “High School Hero” Hendry (2-5, 5.00 ERA with the St. John’s Red Storm in ‘21). Now why did I choose a transfer reliever who was out with an injury for the entirety of 2022 as the Anchor of Gold Tiger Beat Hottest Pitcher? Because he is a proud graduate of the same high school as yours truly. SHAWNEE HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL RULES!!! BEAT THOSE LENAPE LOSERS!!!

On the Mound

Saturday @ 11:00am CT against Okie State

#33 Vanderbilt So. LHP Hunter “Mr. Manager” Owen (2-1; 4.05 ERA)

vs. #28 Okie State Fr. LHP Brennan “Wilson” Phillips (N/A)

The Lineup

See you in the comments.